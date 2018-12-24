A 27-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 26 December.

It comes after a 25-year-old man was injured in a house at Drumleck Drive at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.