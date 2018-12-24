Man charged following serious assault in Londonderry
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 26 December.
It comes after a 25-year-old man was injured in a house at Drumleck Drive at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.