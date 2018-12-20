Image copyright DCSDC Image caption Derry City and Strabane District Council has set aside £2m for the redevelopment plans

Multimillion-pound plans to redevelop a council-owned sports centre in Londonderry have been submitted.

Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) wants to revamp the Daisyfield pitches in the Brandywell area of the city.

The plans include a new synthetic football pitch, a sports centre and a changing pavilion.

Mayor of Derry John Boyle described the proposals as "ambitious".

"The council have already set aside £2m for the development of the facilities and are in conversation with central government in relation to securing a further £2m," he added.

Ballymoor Football Club, Over The Hill Snooker Club and Oakleaf Boxing Club will call the new centre home.

Oakleaf secretary Eugene O'Kane said the modernised facilities would help attract new members and could encourage more girls to take up boxing.

"It will have modern facilities, new and modern changing rooms with showers for both male and female," he said.

"That will be a major advantage in attracting new members."