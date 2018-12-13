Image caption The flight broken out in a bar in Coleraine in 2015

Four PSNI officers have been disciplined for their involvement in a fight in a bar in Coleraine in 2015.

An investigating officer has also been disciplined.

The fight started in the toilets of a pub in Coleraine and continued in an alleyway outside after those involved were asked to leave.

Four members of the public were arrested at the scene after off-duty officers made 999 calls. Two others were arrested in the following weeks.

They were charged with public order offences and a file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The off duty officers, who were initially treated as witnesses, were then interviewed as potential suspects after allegations were made against them.

The Northern Ireland Ombudsman found that the investigating officer failed to properly challenge the off-duty officers about inconsistencies in their accounts.

The PSNI accepted the findings of the Ombudsman.

'Internal disciplinary process'

It was also found that the investigating officer failed to make full use of CCTV and mobile phone footage and was a month late in submitting the file, which meant the officers could not be considered for prosecution.

The investigating officer denied showing favouritism towards the off-duty officers.

After completing its enquiries, the Ombudsman's office submitted files to the PPS. It directed that the four off-duty officers should not be prosecuted for attempting to pervert the course of justice and that neither they or the investigating officer should be prosecuted for misconduct in public office.

It also suggested that while the test for prosecution had been met in relation to the officer who improperly accessed police records, a disciplinary sanction would be more appropriate.

PSNI Chief Inspector Mark McClarence said the police and the public expect police officers to behave "professionally, ethically and with the utmost integrity at all times, whether on or off duty".

"Where it is perceived that conduct falls short of these high standards, it is right that officers should face an impartial, thorough investigation by the Police Ombudsman's office," he added.

"We self-referred this incident to the Police Ombudsman's Office for an independent review of the investigation.

"The PSNI accepted the findings of the Ombudsman in this case and implemented an internal disciplinary process which resulted in the officers receiving a misconduct outcome."