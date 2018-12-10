Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul McCauley died in a care facility in 2015 after being attacked nine years earlier

The sister of Paul McCauley, who died after a sectarian attack in Londonderry, has told a court how her family has been "shattered by a senseless and selfish act".

Mr McCauley died nine years after he was attacked at a barbecue in the city in 2006.

The father-of-one suffered serious head injuries and never regained consciousness after what police described as a sectarian attack.

He died in June 2015.

In September, Piper John McClements, 28, was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murder.

'A burden I carry'

McClements' case is one of the first of its kind in Northern Ireland because he has already served a jail term under his former name of Daryl Proctor.

That was in relation to the original attack on Mr McCauley, which left him in a vegetative state.

Awaiting sentence with McClements is 31-year old Matthew Brian Gillen from Bond Street in Derry.

He pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr McCauley in September.

He also faces sentencing for attacking two of Mr McCauley's friends, who were also injured when a gang of loyalists stormed the barbecue on Chapel Road.

After a hearing on Monday, Mr Justice Colton adjourned sentencing after hearing about the impact Mr McCauley's death had on his family.

Mr McCauley's sister, Joanne, told the hearing on Monday that the lives of the family members has "been shattered by a senseless and selfish act", while Mr McCauley's other sister, Emma, said her brother "didn't deserve to suffer for ten long years".

His brother, David, said he will "never forget seeing Paul in hospital for the first time after the attack".

"The image will haunt me for the rest of my life," he added.

Paul's father, James McCauley, also thanked the Protestant community in the city for their support and prayers.

As the family sat in the public gallery, they heard a letter written by Piper John McClements in which he expressed his "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the family.

"I cannot begin to comprehend the effect of my actions. I am fully aware of the heartache and suffering I have caused. It's a burden I carry on a daily basis," he said.

Mr Justice Colton said: "I want to give very careful consideration to all that I have heard and I will give my sentence in the very near future."

He explained that he was also "aware everyone was anxious to know the outcome", but that he had to take time to consider the case as "some of the features are unique in this jurisdiction".

It also emerged for the first time on Monday why the gang of loyalists ended up on Chapel Road in the early hours of 16 July 2006.

The court was told that hours before the attack there was a sectarian incident in the Nelson Drive area and that six to ten people travelled from the Fountain Estate area for retribution.

The gang's plan was initially to travel to the Waterside and remove a Tricolour from a lamppost on the Old Strabane Road.

However, at about 03.30 GMT the gang came across Paul and his friends who were having a barbeque and a bonfire in the garden of a house at Chapel Road.

Mr McCauley was rushed to Altnagelvin where he underwent a CT scan.

Mr Murphy said that due to the nature of his head injuries, Mr McCauley - a volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue - was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he had surgery for swelling to his brain.

He also sustained a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

Despite medical intervention, he never recovered from a traumatic brain injury.

He returned to Derry but was totally dependant on nursing staff, carers and his family.

A state pathologist later stated the head injuries he sustained were consistent with being kicked on the right side of the head with a shod foot or stamped upon.

Regarding his friends who were attacked, Mr Murphy told Mr Justice Colton: "All of these men were vulnerable because they were unaccustomed to violence and were easy prey for any mob who attacked them that night."

The court was told that when McClements was first arrested and questioned about the attack, he claimed he was not there and didn't know what happened.

However, Mr McCauley's blood was found on his trainers and he was also linked to the incident by a blue baseball hat.

In a series of subsequent recorded conversations he said he was "always up for a fight".

Defence barrister Martin O'Rourke QC, representing McClements, pointed out that his client was only 15 when he involved himself in the incident and was "trying to prove himself" to older peers.

'Tragic and inexcusable'

The barrister reminded Mr Justice Colton that McClements has already served a 13-year sentence for a charge of causing Mr McCauley grievous bodily harm with intent, citing the case against his client as "exceptional".

Mr O'Rourke also told the court McClements and others travelled from the Fountain in a bid to remove a Tricolour from a nationalist area, that there was likely to be a confrontation and that he was a "secondary party" in the ensuing attack.

Turlough Montague QC, representing Gillen, branded the incident as "tragic and inexcusable" but said his client never intended to inflict or cause injuries.

Mr Montague said Gillen, who moved to Derry from Scotland when he was 10 and who was 19 at the time, "found himself in Irish Street with a group of like-minded peers" after an earlier sectarian incident.

The solicitor said Gillen admitted punching at people three times, but was unaware of the consequences of his actions.

Mr Montague told the court Gillen also spoke of "things going too far" which caused him to flee the scene.

Both McClements and Gillen have been remanded back into custody ahead of sentencing.