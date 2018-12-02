Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who has information about the attack

A vehicle owned by Derry City and Strabane District Council has been badly damaged in an arson attack in Londonderry.

The van was set on fire at Rathmore Crescent in the Creggan area at about 21:15 GMT on Friday.

It is understood that the vehicle was used by the council's dog warden.

A council spokeswoman said it is assisting the police in their investigation.

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell said the "absolutely disgraceful" attack "should not have happened".

'Warden's invaluable service'

"I have spoken with the dog warden and he is very upset by this incident," said the councillor.

"This is the first time in over 40 years that anything of this nature has happened to him.

"He provides an invaluable service keeping the streets of our city and district clear of unwanted and dangerous dogs.

"He should be free to go about his work without fear or indeed being hindered in his duties."

Police said they are treating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone with information about it to come forward.