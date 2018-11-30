Image copyright Meenan family Image caption Edward Meenan was found in an alleyway with serious injuries

Two men have appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of a 52-year-old man.

The body of Edward Meenan was found in an alleyway at Creggan Street in Derry at about 02:45 GMT on Sunday 25 November.

He had sustained significant injuries to his head and body.

Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, 31, from the Little Diamond area and Derek Cresswell, 26, of no fixed abode both appeared before the court.

'Serious matter'

Extra police officers were on duty on Friday both inside and outside the courtroom.

Dozens of relatives and friends of the victim also packed into the public gallery for the brief remand hearing.

In reply to the charge, Mr Rodgers denied the offence and Mr Cresswell did not reply.

District Judge Barney McElholm told the court if there were any outbursts he would have no hesitation in ordering the packed public galleries to be cleared.

"Before we start, obviously this is a very very serious matter," he said.

"I do not know who is represented in the public galleries but it is my practice not to tolerate any bad behaviour, shouting out or any interruption to the proceedings.

"These proceedings have to be conducted with dignity and decorum.

Image caption The area where Mr Meenan was found was closed to the public on Sunday

"A man has lost his life and another man, I have been told, has been seriously injured.

"Two people are facing the most serious charge any human being can face and I will have no hesitation to have this courtroom cleared if there are any disruptions."

Two women wept in the public gallery when the defendants were brought from their cells to the dock.

Both defendants were remanded in custody to appear for a video link hearing in the same court on 20 December.

'Vital information'

Detective chief inspector John Caldwell said: "I would like to speak to three people - two men and one woman - who I know were standing on the steps of a shop on Creggan Street at about 2.20 GMT on Sunday.

"They were then given a lift from someone driving a dark coloured, medium sized car at about 2.30 GMT.

"I would appeal to them to make contact with me as they may be able to provide some vital information.

Police have also been granted an additional 36 hours to question a 17-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 17 and 19, remain in police custody.