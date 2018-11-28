Woman sexually assaulted on street

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police say the suspect has a shaved head and was wearing a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms.

A woman in her 20s has been sexually assaulted in an early morning attack in Londonderry.

It happened at about 02:00 GMT on Sunday in the Great James Street area of the city.

Police said the suspect had a shaved head, and was wearing a grey hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who may have seen the man, who was driving a dark-coloured people carrier, to contact them.

Det Con Suzanne Nichol said:"We know that there were a number of people and vehicles close by at the time of the assault and I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who noticed a people carrier-type vehicle in the Great James Street/Little James Street area to please get in touch."