Image copyright Aileen Mellon Image caption The fire broken out in Galliagh Park on Sunday night

A 23-year-old woman and her son have been rescued from what emergency services believe was a deliberate house fire in Londonderry.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 21:50 GMT on Sunday to say people were trapped inside the house in Galliagh Park.

A sofa was found set alight against the front door and two wheelie bins were also on fire at the back of the house.

Group commander Andy Burns said he understood the fire was deliberate.

'Reckless'

"The occupants were very distressed," said Mr Burns.

"There was only one door in and out of the property because this was a ground-floor flat.

"The fire was actually blocking their escape route. The advice they were given was to find a room of safety and make themselves known at the window of the property.

"There was a lot of smoke and this fire could have potentially been a lot worse."

PSNI Det Sgt Jack said the fire was a "reckless act that could have resulted in fatalities".

"Whoever was involved wanted to cause death and destruction and their actions should be condemned by the local community," he said.

"Thankfully no one lost their lives but we need anyone with any information to contact police to bring those responsible to justice."