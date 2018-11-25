Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardaí said they are investigating "all circumstances" around the fire in Moville, County Donegal.

A man has been taken to hospital following a fire at a hotel in the County Donegal town of Moville.

It happened at the Caiseal Mara Hotel on Foyle Street at around 04:30 local time on Sunday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment.

The hotel has been extensively damaged by the fire, a spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said.

"Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating all circumstances surrounding a fire that occurred at a hotel on Foyle Street, Moville," the spokeswoman added.

She asked for anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.