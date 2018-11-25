Image caption The man's body was discovered in an alleyway in the early hours of Sunday

A murder investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered in an alleyway in Londonderry.

Police said a young man was found in the alleyway at Creggan Street at about 02:45 GMT on Sunday.

Detectives said the victim sustained significant injuries to his head and body.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death will be carried out later.

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late last night or early this morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives."

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the discovery has shocked and saddened residents.

"It is just shock, there are no other words for it," Ms Mullan said.

"It's a very tight-knit community and this is not something that we see very often."

An area between Creggan Street and Little Diamond is currently closed to the public.