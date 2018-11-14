Image caption The shooting happened in the Gogarty Close area of Ballymagroarty

A man has been shot in the legs in what police said was a "vicious and brutal" attack.

The man, aged in his 30s, was attacked in the Gogarty Close area of Ballymagroarty in Londonderry at around 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.

The victim is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Police said an armed gang of up to eight masked men were involved.

Insp Vince Redmond said: "This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary attack. This was a vicious and brutal shooting in early evening when families were going about their business.

'Recklessly shoot'

"The very fact that these gunmen thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot this man in a built-up area where children and teenagers could be passing by shows the contempt they have for people in their community.

"The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by.

"Anyone who witnessed this masked and armed gang of up to eight men who roamed the streets in the early evening would have been absolutely petrified, including the victim himself," added Insp Redmond.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.