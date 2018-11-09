Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Derry Girls centres on 16-year-old Erin Quinn (centre) and her friends growing up in the city

Filming for the second series of the hit TV show Derry Girls will go ahead in the city next week despite objections to a road closure.

Set in Londonderry in the 1990s, the show's success saw Channel 4 commission a second series earlier this year.

More than 2.5m people watched the first episode.

A number of traders objected to a temporary road closure for filming on Shipquay Street on 15 and 16 November.

However, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said an application for the road closure was approved at a special council meeting on Thursday.

As part of the hearing, representations were made on behalf of the applicant, the objectors, the Department for Infrastructure and the PSNI.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Creator Lisa McGee based the show on her experiences growing up in the city

There will be a full road closure on Shipquay Street from 09.15 GMT to 16.00 GMT on Thursday 15 November and a temporary stop and go traffic system will operate from 08.30 GMT to 17:00 GMT on Friday 16 November.

The sitcom follows a group of four teenage girls from Derry, and one of the girl's male cousins from England, as they navigate their way through school life in the 1990s during the Troubles.

Tourism bosses in the north west said they are hopeful the sitcom can boost visitor numbers to the city.