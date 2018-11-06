Image copyright Google maps Image caption The incident happened in the Mount Eden area of the town on Tuesday morning

A man has been killed after he was hit by the bin lorry he was working on in Limavady.

The incident happened at 07.30 GMT on Tuesday morning in the Mount Eden area of the town.

John Winton, 51, was also a local fireman.

Police said Mr Winton "died as a result of injuries he sustained in a collision with the refuse collection vehicle he was working on".

Northern Ireland's Health and Safety Executive said they are aware of the incident and are making enquiries.

'Deeply saddened'

DUP councillor Alan Robinson said he became aware of the tragedy early on Tuesday morning.

"The entire Limavady community is stunned and deeply saddened for the deceased, his grieving family, friends and all involved," he said.

"I trust that the family will be given space to find time to come to terms with the loss of someone they loved dearly."