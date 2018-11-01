Londonderry's Halloween party in pictures
- 1 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
It's the biggest night of the year in Londonderry, a city globally renowned for its annual celebrations and home to Europe's biggest Halloween party.
Ghouls, vampires and skeletons... there were killer costumes among the record breaking number of people.
More than 100,000 people descended on Derry for the nine day Return of the Ancients festival.
The celebrations culminated in the annual parade and fireworks display over the banks of the River Foyle.