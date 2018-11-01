It's the biggest night of the year in Londonderry, a city globally renowned for its annual celebrations and home to Europe's biggest Halloween party.

Ghouls, vampires and skeletons... there were killer costumes among the record breaking number of people.

More than 100,000 people descended on Derry for the nine day Return of the Ancients festival.

The celebrations culminated in the annual parade and fireworks display over the banks of the River Foyle.