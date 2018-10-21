Image copyright Andy Patton Image caption Burglars smashed their way into St Theresa's Church by breaking a stained-glass window

A stained-glass window in a County Tyrone church was smashed during a break-in on Saturday night.

It happened at St Theresa's Church on Melmount Road in Sion Mills.

A restaurant on the same road was also burgled and police said the incidents were linked.

Officers are trying to find out "what may have been stolen at each location", a police spokeswoman said.

Andy Patton, of the Sion Mills Community Forum, said the reaction of residents to the breaks-ins was "one of disgust".