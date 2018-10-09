Image caption The attack in August 1988 at Kildrum Gardens became known as the 'Good Samaritan' bombing

Judgment has been reserved in a bid to overturn a refusal to hold a new inquest into the deaths of three neighbours killed by an IRA bomb in Londonderry.

Rosaleen Dalton is challenging the Attorney General's ruling not to order a fresh tribunal into the 1988 bombing.

Her father Eugene Dalton, 54, and Sheila Lewis, 68, were killed in the explosion.

Gerard Curran, 57, was injured and died seven months later.

The attack became known as the "Good Samaritan bomb" because they had gone to the flat to check on their neighbour, who had been kidnapped by the IRA as part of the bomb plot.

The IRA later apologised, admitting it planted the booby-trap device in a bid to kill soldiers.

Ms Dalton's legal challenge follows a 2013 report by the Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire .

It found that RUC officers had information about an IRA booby trap bomb in a house in the Creggan area but did nothing to warn residents of the possible danger.

Dr Maguire identified a failure in the police obligation to protect the lives of the public.

It was following the report that Attorney General John Larkin QC decided a new inquest was not advisable at that time.

In March last year, a High Court judge refused to overrule Mr Larkin's decision, citing the financial and human costs of a further public hearing.

But at the Court of Appeal on Monday, the Dalton family claimed it could help to establish responsibility for the police failures.

Fiona Doherty QC, representing Ms Dalton, said her client believed there was, "a plausible, credible allegation that the deaths caused by a major crime of grave public concern could have been prevented by police action."

She said this was a case about responsibility and accountability and required the holding of an inquest.

The Court of Appeal has reserved judgement.