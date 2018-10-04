Image copyright World Ploughing 2018 Image caption Thomas Cochrane (centre) has won other ploughing titles in Northern Ireland but this is his first world championship win

A Coleraine man has become world champion at reversible ploughing at a major competition in Germany.

Thomas Cochrane, who has been ploughing furrows for the last 30 years, is the first person from Northern Ireland to win such a title.

Thirty countries took part in the World Ploughing 2018 competition last month on an estate near Stuttgart.

"It takes dedication and research to be a good ploughman," said Mr Cochrane.

'Plough for Christmas'

"Ploughing in a straight line is key but it can be tough. Soil can change in different fields so that's why getting a straight line can be one of the hardest aspects.

"My father was a big potato farmer so we were worked hard as kids. I've had sisters and brothers to teach me well."

Image copyright World ploughing 2018 Image caption People from 30 countries took part in the competition in Germany

A reversible plough can be turned over by the tractor's hydraulics at the end of the furrow. The ploughman drives backwards and forwards across the field until everything is complete.

Three advantages of ploughing

It helps to loosen soil, improving air circulation.

It helps in the retention of moisture.

It helps in uprooting weeds from soil.

Image copyright World ploughing 2018 Image caption Mr Cochrane says he was delighted to come first in Germany

"You get the hunger for it," Mr Cochrane added.

"I used to play rugby, bowls and cricket. If you win a match you start to like it. It's the same with ploughing.

"When I was 16, I got a new plough for Christmas. I had to carry on from then.

"I have a cool head. You need one if you're going into these big competitions. You always feel the pressure but I've got used to it."