Image caption Judge Barney McElholm was critical of cuts to the a scheme that provides hostel accommodation for homeless prisoners

Cuts to funding that pays for accommodation for homeless prisoners will have a "devastating effect on Northern Ireland's judicial system", a district judge has warned.

Barney McElholm made the comments on Thursday in the case of a Derry man who is charged with drugs offences.

The defendant has been in custody since August, Londonderry Magistrates Court was told.

His solicitor said he remains in prison despite bail conditions being agreed.

Mr McElholm also questioned how funding cuts can be approved in the absence of a devolved minister.

He said the cuts "would have a devastating effect on the ability of the courts to find hostel accommodation for homeless people."

He said that he believed "these matters were reserved for ministers and that civil servants did not have the authority to make such decisions. "

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court his client could not be released on bail because of the "massive shortage of appropriate hostel accommodation in Northern Ireland."