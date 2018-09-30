Londonderry: Men arrested after house rammed by car
- 30 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men, aged 33, 34 and 39, have been arrested after a car was repeatedly rammed into a house in Londonderry.
The incident unfolded in Ballynagard Crescent on Thursday at about 19:30 BST.
Det Insp Bob Blemmings said damage was caused to the gates and the building itself.
A crossbow may also have been fired at the car at some point.