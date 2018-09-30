Image caption The three men remain in custody

Three men, aged 33, 34 and 39, have been arrested after a car was repeatedly rammed into a house in Londonderry.

The incident unfolded in Ballynagard Crescent on Thursday at about 19:30 BST.

Det Insp Bob Blemmings said damage was caused to the gates and the building itself.

A crossbow may also have been fired at the car at some point.