Image caption The window has now been restored at Christ Church in Londonderry

The restoration of a Londonderry church extensively damaged by vandals last year will be marked by a special service of thanksgiving.

Vandals defecated and urinated in Christ Church during a break-in in September 2017.

The church organ and a stained glass window were extensively damaged and a decanter used in Holy Communion stolen.

Parishioners will mark the restoration of the window and organ at a special Harvest service on Sunday.

Image copyright Christ Church Image caption The stained glass window was smashed in the 2017 attack

Archdeacon Paul Miller said he is delighted the congregation can now give thanks for the work carried out.

He told BBC Radio Foyle last year's attack - just four years after a fire at the church - "really did knock the congregation back".

"But at the same time there's been positivity from the wider community.

Image copyright Christ Church Image caption Vandals also smashed their way through a wooden panel and caused extensive damage to the church organ

"People were very generous with their donations, their time and their interest, but also with their money. We're very thankful for that," he said.

Archdeacon Miller said the generosity shown to the congregation had created a "good news story" in the aftermath of the vandalism.

Image caption The restored organ will be played at this weekend's special service of thanskgiving

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rev Ken Good, who described last year's vandalism as "sacrilege", will worship with the congregation of Christ Church on Sunday.