Vandalised Christ Church restoration completed
The restoration of a Londonderry church extensively damaged by vandals last year will be marked by a special service of thanksgiving.
Vandals defecated and urinated in Christ Church during a break-in in September 2017.
The church organ and a stained glass window were extensively damaged and a decanter used in Holy Communion stolen.
Parishioners will mark the restoration of the window and organ at a special Harvest service on Sunday.
Archdeacon Paul Miller said he is delighted the congregation can now give thanks for the work carried out.
He told BBC Radio Foyle last year's attack - just four years after a fire at the church - "really did knock the congregation back".
"But at the same time there's been positivity from the wider community.
"People were very generous with their donations, their time and their interest, but also with their money. We're very thankful for that," he said.
Archdeacon Miller said the generosity shown to the congregation had created a "good news story" in the aftermath of the vandalism.
The Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rev Ken Good, who described last year's vandalism as "sacrilege", will worship with the congregation of Christ Church on Sunday.