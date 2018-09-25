Image caption McGrory was released on continuing bail until 6 November.

A Londonderry man has admitted a charge of converting criminal property in relation to running a brothel.

Paul McGrory, 54, from the Ardmore area of the city had previously admitted running the brothel and acquiring criminal property of £17,375 at a previous court appearance.

But he had denied a charge of converting criminal property of £7,668 to credit card accounts.

He changed his plea to guilty at Londonderry Crown Court on Tuesday.

No evidence of people trafficking

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge Philip Babington that there was no evidence in the case of people trafficking.

He said a number of women using the brothel were from eastern Europe.

After they arrived in Northern Ireland they were contacted by the defendant through certain magazines.

The defendant, who committed the offences between February 2016 and November 2016, was released on continuing bail.

He will be sentenced following the preparation of pre-sentence and psychiatric reports on 6 November.