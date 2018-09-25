Image caption The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2011 and 2014

Two girls have told a court how they felt uncomfortable at being touched by a violin teacher during music classes.

Brian Bergin, 60, is accused of sexually assaulting four primary school girls between 2011 and 2014.

Mr Bergin is accused of asking the girls, who were aged between nine and 11, to do the splits.

He denies eight charges of committing a sexual act and breaching a position of trust by indecently touching the girls.

Mr Bergin, a music teacher from Brookhill in Londonderry's Culmore Road area, was suspended by the Western Education And Library Board after the four complainants went to the police in August 2014.

'Entirely appropriate'

One of the complainants told Londonderry Crown Court the defendant sat her on his knee during classes and asked her to perform the splits.

Another complainant told the jury of seven women and five men that Mr Bergin rubbed her sides, back and put his arm around her neck during classes, as well as asking her to perform the splits.

She said the incidents took place in front of other pupils during violin classes.

While the first girl said she did not discuss the behaviour with other violin pupils, the second said she told other pupils in the playground.

A barrister for the defence put it to each complainant the touching was "appropriate... in the context of a music lesson".

"Any contact with you was entirely appropriate and was the sort of contact any violin teacher would have to do to correct posture in terms of where your feet were, your shoulder position and where your fingers should be on the strings of a violin," said the barrister, Ciaran Mallon QC.

One of the complainants, who told the jury she twice left her violin at home in order to avoid going to the violin lessons, made no reply.

She denied making up her allegations and denied Mr Mallon's description of her evidence that she did the splits to almost floor level during violin lessons as "absolute nonsense".

The complainant said she did not remember telling the police that she had told two of her school friends about the defendant's alleged behaviour towards her, but she admitted telling her mother a different version of some of the allegations she had made against the defendant.

When the complainant said she had once seen the defendant pulling another young girl onto his knee during a violin lesson, Mr Mallon said: "That is just a lie that you have made up at this very moment."

The defence barrister told the jurors the complainant had stated that she was tutored by the defendant on a one-to-one basis with no other pupils in the class.

Mr Mallon told the complainant: "You were told to stand with your feet apart and at absolutely at no stage did he tell you to adopt a very exaggerated splits stance."

The complainant replied: "Yes he did."

The trial continues.