A music teacher accused of sexually assaulting four primary school girls he was tutoring has gone on trial in Londonderry.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2011 and 2014 at two schools where Brian Bergin, 60, was employed as a violin teacher.

The girls were aged between nine and 11 during the period of alleged abuse.

Mr Bergin, from Brookhill in the Culmore Road area of Derry, denies eight counts of sexual assault.

Each of the complainants, who have made recorded statements of their allegations, would be giving evidence via video link, a prosecution barrister told the jury of seven women and five men at Londonderry Crown Court.

The defendant tutored pupils in their schools and the four children in this case were pupils at two local primary schools, added the barrister.

When the allegations were made against the defendant in May 2014, he was employed at a number of schools by the Western Education and Library Board.

The defendant was suspended after the allegations were reported to police.

The prosecutor said the defendant was aware of the code of conduct for music teachers, which advised against unnecessary touching unless it was appropriate in terms of the child's posture while playing violin.

The defendant attended Magherafelt PSNI station voluntarily on 26 February 2015. He denied all the allegations.

The prosecution barrister told the jury the defendant did not give any explanation for his alleged behaviour.

"His motivation was the sexual touching of each of these children in the manner which he did, which was sexual in nature and that he did it intentionally and not accidentally," said the barrister.

The court was played an interview given by one of the girls to a social worker in the presence of a PSNI detective constable at Strand Road PSNI children's unit on 28 May 2014.

She said she had started taking violin lessons in primary five (for 9-10 year olds).

The girl said the defendant had taught her for three years and that up to four other pupils were present during lessons.

On occasions, Mr Bergin pulled her onto his knees, tapped and rubbed her on the sides and placed his arm around her neck, she said.

"It felt strange, awkward," she told the social worker. "Other teachers would not have done that."

The girl said on one or two occasions, Mr Bergin mentioned posture and asked her to stand with her legs apart.

On one occasion before exams, he asked her to stand with her legs "wide apart".

She said she or another pupil had challenged him.

During cross examination by defence barrister Ciaran Mallon QC the girl said she liked playing the violin but not the pressure of exams.

"These incidents you allege happened, I want to make it clear to you, Mr Bergin denies in any way touching you inappropriately", he said.

Mr Mallon said playing violin involved the right posture and balance.

"Any contact with you was entirely appropriate and was the sort of physical contact any violin teacher would have to do to correct posture in terms of where your feet were, your shoulder position, where your fingers should be on the violin strings.

"It was all in the context of a music lesson", he said.

The trial continues.