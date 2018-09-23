Image copyright PSNI Image caption The incident happened at Dublin Road at about 21:30 BST on Saturday

Masked men armed with a baseball bat have stolen money, jewellery and a Mercedes jeep during a robbery at a house in Omagh, County Tyrone.

It happened at a house in the Dublin Road area at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

A number of masked men entered the house and tied up the male occupant.

Police believe it may be linked to a similar robbery in Maguiresbridge on Friday evening.

Police said the male occupant was not injured.

PSNI Det Sgt Keith Monaghan said the gang ransacked the property and took a sum of money and quantity of jewellery before making off in the occupant's brown Mercedes jeep.

"The jeep was located on Sunday morning abandoned in a field on the Blackfoot Road, outside Omagh, and I am keen to determine its movements between 9.30pm on Saturday and when it was located at 8am on Sunday," he said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.