Working in Altnagelvin hospital's emergency department is "the closest thing to being in hell", a court has been told.

A district judge made the comments when sentencing a 35-year-old woman.

Kerry Ogilby, from Great James Street, Londonderry admitted causing disorderly behaviour at the hospital.

Barney McElholm said an experienced healthcare worker told him working there was the closest she could imagine to being in hell.

Ogilby was jailed for four months at Londonderry Magistrate's Court.

The court heard Ogilby, who has 96 previous convictions, was taken to the hospital by members of an ambulance crew after she was found passed out in a city centre street.

A representative of the Public Prosecution Service said shortly after she arrived at the hospital, staff called police to report that she was involved in a disturbance.

She was highly intoxicated and constantly shouted and swore at medical staff in front of members of the public.

The defendant refused police requests to calm down and she was then arrested, the court heard.

'Spat at and sworn'

After her arrest, she became even more aggressive and tried to escape.

The officers then forced her to the ground and applied limb restraints. She continued to kick out and the police put her in a chair.

A defence solicitor said that Ogilby had spent three days in the hospital last week after she had sustained head injuries and a suspected facial fracture following an assault.

He said because of intoxication, Ogilby did not remember being taken to hospital nor her behaviour.

Sentencing, Mr McElholm said that like many people, he had been in an emergency department with sick children or with a sick relative.

"It is a time when you are fearful and worried about what is going to happen. I can only imagine what it is like to be greeted by this sort of behaviour," he said.

"You have doctors and nurses trying to treat people, while at the same time, being spat at, assaulted and sworn at.

"There is no excuse for this sort of behaviour in a hospital setting. People have to realise if you do this in a hospital you are going to jail", the district judge added.