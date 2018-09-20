Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul McCauley died in a care facility in 2015 after being attacked nine years earlier

A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Paul McCauley in Londonderry.

Mr McCauley died nine years after he was attacked at a barbecue in the city in 2006.

Matthew Brian Gillen, from Bonds Street in Derry, also pleaded guilty to assaulting two of Mr McCauley's friends.

He was led away in handcuffs for sentencing at a later date.

The public prosecution service (PPS) accepted Mr Gillen's pleas.

Image caption Matthew Brian Gillen (right, in cream jacket), admitted manslaughter.

Serious injuries

Piper John McClements, who was previously known as Daryl Proctor, was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty on Monday to murdering Mr McCauley.

The case was heard before Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

Father-of-one Mr McCauley suffered serious head injuries and never regained consciousness after what police said was a sectarian attack at the barbecue in the Waterside.

He died in a care facility in June 2015.