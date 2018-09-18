Image caption The site has been vacant since April last year

A former primary school in Londondery has been badly damaged in an arson attack.

Police officers and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Monday night.

The old school has been targeted by arsonists a number of times over the past year.

A PSNI spokesperson said the fire caused "substantial damage". The building has been derelict since the school moved to in April 2017.

The spokesperson also said that those responsible put their lives and the lives of fire fighters at risk, as well as residents in Clooney, Ebrington and Bond Street.