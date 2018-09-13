Brandywell stadium to be named after Ryan McBride
- 13 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Councillors have voted to rename Brandywell stadium in Londonderry after the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride.
The 27-year-old footballer died suddenly in March last year.
A consultation on the proposal to change the name of the stadium started in April and closed on 1 July.
There were 6,549 valid responses to the public consultation. 71% of the vote was in favour of renaming the stadium after Mr McBride.