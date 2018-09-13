Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Derry City captain Ryan McBride died suddenly in March last year

Councillors have voted to rename Brandywell stadium in Londonderry after the late Derry City captain Ryan McBride.

The 27-year-old footballer died suddenly in March last year.

A consultation on the proposal to change the name of the stadium started in April and closed on 1 July.

There were 6,549 valid responses to the public consultation. 71% of the vote was in favour of renaming the stadium after Mr McBride.