WW2 bomb found in Lough Foyle blown up

Image caption Lough Foyle stretches from County Londonderry in Northern Ireland to County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland

An unexploded World War II bomb found in Lough Foyle near Londonderry has been detonated.

The device was discovered in the waters close to the Campsie area of the city and examined by specialist Royal Navy clearance divers.

It was destroyed in a controlled explosion on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

Train services that run nearby were suspended while the Navy bomb squad operation was carried out.

Image copyright Royal Navy/MoD/Crown Copyright Image caption The Ministry of Defence said bomb disposal teams deal with about 60 German World War Two bombs a year

The device was discovered close to the port of Lisahally where about 60 U-boats surrendered during World War II.

Skip Twitter post by @PSNIDCSDistrict Following the discovery of a World War 2 device in Lough Foyle, Royal Navy clearance divers attended the scene this evening and made the item safe by carrying out a controlled explosion under the water. — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) September 12, 2018 Report

The wartime Derry naval base - shared by the Royal Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy and the United States Navy - was vital to the protection of convoys in the Atlantic and, at one time, 140 Allied escort ships were based on the River Foyle.

More than 66,000 Allied merchant seamen, Navy personnel and airmen died, with 175 Allied warships and 5,000 merchant ships destroyed by German U-boats.

Image caption About 60 U-boats surrendered at the port of Lisahally, in Derry, during World War II

Despite its huge strategic importance during the six years of World War II Derry was targeted only once by a Luftwaffe bombing run.

On the night of 15 April 1941, a single German aircraft dropped two 1000kg aerial mines, landing in Messines Park, a residential area built for ex servicemen in the Pennyburn area of the city.

Thirteen people were killed.