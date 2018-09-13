Woman dies and two injured in Londonderry crash
An 18-year-old woman has died and two others have been injured in a car crash in Londonderry.
Police said the woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that crashed at Nixon's Corner on the Letterkenny Road at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.
Two other women are being treated in hospital for their injuries.
The PSNI said no other vehicles were involved and the Letterkenny Road was closed for a time.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the road around the time of the incident and may have information to contact them.