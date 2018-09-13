Image copyright PSNI Image caption The collision happened at Nixon's Corner around 23:30 BST on Wednesday

An 18-year-old woman has died and two others have been injured in a car crash in Londonderry.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa that crashed at Nixon's Corner on the Letterkenny Road at about 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

Two other women are being treated in hospital for their injuries.

The PSNI said no other vehicles were involved and the Letterkenny Road was closed for a time.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the road around the time of the incident and may have information to contact them.