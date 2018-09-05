Image caption Danske Bank is one of the so-called 'big four' banks in Northern Ireland

Danske Bank has created 67 jobs in Londonderry at a new customer protection centre.

The roles, 25 of which have already been filled, will include quality assurance managers and analysts.

Invest Northern Ireland has offered Danske Bank £234,500 towards the creation of the jobs.

Once fully operational, the centre will generate nearly £1.5m annually for the local economy in salaries, according to Danske Bank.

Cyber crime

Stephen Matchett, Danske Bank's chief financial officer, said: "This is exciting news".

"We also had great support from Invest NI.

"The centre will be there for due diligence. How customers operate on their accounts is vital information that we need to be across.

"Cyber crime is very important to us. The centre will have direct contact to the customer."

He said the typical salary would be in the region of £17,000 or £18,000.