Image caption The man was shot in a house in the Ballymagroarty area of the city

Police have described the shooting of a man in Londonderry as a brutal paramilitary style attack.

The man, aged in his 60s, was attacked by a group of masked men at a house in the Ballymagroarty area of the city.

The shooting happened at about 23:00 BST on Thursday

He is being treated in Altnagelvin hospital and is in a stable condition. It was one of two shootings in Derry overnight.

PSNI Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said the Ballymagroarty shooting was "yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."

She said a group of masked men "knocked at the door of a house and forced a man to lie down on the ground, before firing a shot at him."

"The man was shot in the left leg but the bullet passed through and also grazed the back of his right leg," she added.

Image caption Shots were also fired at a house in Rossnagalliagh

In a separate incident, two shots were fired at a house in the Rossnagalliagh area of the city in the early hours of the morning.

A man, a woman and three children who were in the house at the time escaped injury.

Det Insp Finlay said although they were uninjured they had been "left shocked by what happened."

Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Mary Hamilton condemned the incidents.

She said they have "no place in a city that is trying to move forward."

"It is clear that those criminal elements responsible for the attacks have absolutely no concern for people living in these areas," she said.

Sinn Féin councillor Eric McGinley said there can be no justification for the shootings.

"It is very concerning that yet again a small number of individuals have access to weaponry and have used them in such a manner.

"Those responsible need to explain to the community what they are about and what their rationale is for this type of behaviour," he said.

Police say they do not believe the incidents are linked and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.