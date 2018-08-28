Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Brokenshire resigned in January 2018

Former secretary of state James Brokenshire is due to arrive in Northern Ireland later for the first time since he resigned.

Mr Brokenshire will meet council leaders in Londonderry about a potential city deal for the region.

Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced last month that the government will consider proposals for a city deal.

City deal status gives local areas specific powers to help support economic growth and job creation.

A similar proposal was announced for Belfast in the budget last year.

Mr Brokenshire had previously given his support to a city deal during his time as secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

He stepped down from that post in January on health grounds and underwent surgery to remove a lesion from his lung.

Karen Bradley then took over the role as secretary of state and chaired a fresh round of Stormont talks, which collapsed in February

Mr Brokenshire returned to the government front bench in April as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.