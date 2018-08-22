Image caption The site has been vacant since April last year

Young people who break into a derelict school in Londonderry have been warned they are putting their lives at risk.

Fire crews attended three fires in one night at the former Ebrington Primary site last week.

The building has been derelict since the school moved to a new building in April 2017.

Councillor David Ramsey said there was a "very real risk that someone will be seriously hurt, become trapped or even worse".

The Democratic Unionist Party councillor called for the school to be demolished or its security improved.

'Big attraction'

The school has been the focus of a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour since it was vacated.

Police are treating the three fires on 16 August as arson.

The school was also the target of an arson attack in July 2017.

Mr Ramsey said residents were "fed up" and could "only keep an eye for so long".

"There does not appear to be any timeline in place for longer terms plans," he added.

"Without that timeline the site is just a big attraction for young people."

Mr Ramsey said it was clear nearby residents, community groups and businesses want the site handed over for community use.

The Education Authority, owners of the vacant school site said the intention was "to dispose of the site in line with Land and Property Service guidance as it is surplus to requirement".