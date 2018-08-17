Image caption The bonfire was lit on Wednesday night

A court has been told that a defendant's bail conditions were relaxed in a bid to deal with a controversial bonfire in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

Families expressed their disgust after their loved ones' names were burnt on the bonfire on Wednesday night.

District Judge Barney McElholm temporarily relaxed 21-year-old Jude McCrory's bail conditions.

He was to have used his influence to ensure the bonfire was inoffensive.

Mr McCrory, from Magowan Park in Derry, was on court bail charged with stealing a police officer's baseball cap during disturbances in the Bogside last July.

But the judge temporarily relaxed the bail conditions on Wednesday, which included a curfew, a ban on the applicant from entering the Bogside and a ban on him entering within 500 metres of any ongoing police operation.

"It has turned out that the bonfire was grossly offensive from various standpoints," judge McElholm said.

"There were also references to murdered security force members and prison staff. Despite the best efforts of Mr McCrory, this gross charade went ahead."

'Disappointing'

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman, who moved the bail variation application, said Mr McCrory tried to have the location of the bonfire moved, but despite his attempts it proved to be impractical.

"There is no suggestion of unlawful activity by Mr McCrory who despite his best efforts was not able to prevail upon those people," Mr McElholm said.

"The fact is he does not have influence with these people and there are others who influence young people more.

"Therefore I just do not see the point of relaxing his current bail conditions if he is not going to be listened to by these people."

Mr Chapman said that Mr McCrory had been asked by the police on Wednesday night to make these attempts and he said no other bonfires were scheduled to be built and set on fire in the immediate future in the Bogside area.

Image caption Flags, poppies and other symbols were added to the bonfire in the Bogside

The district judge said he was told that 700 people had attended the burning of the controversial bonfire and that none of them walked away when the offensive items were burned.

"It is deeply disappointing that none of the 700 did that. They just chose instead to remain at the scene," he added.

Mr McElholm then reinstated the original bail conditions imposed on the defendant which include a 500-metre ban from any ongoing police operation and a ban on the defendant entering the Bogside.

He is also banned the defendant from attending any parade, procession and bonfire but removed the curfew conditions.

The case was adjourned until September.