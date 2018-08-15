Names of murdered police and prison officers have been placed on a bonfire in Londonderry.

Poppy wreaths have also been put on the bonfire, which has been built on waste ground beside the main road in the city's Bogside.

Boards bearing the officers' names sit near the top of the bonfire, which is due to be lit on Wednesday night.

It is just a few hundred metres away from a smaller bonfire that has no flags, emblems or messages.

The smaller structure is in the grounds of Gasyard Park and is part of a family and community carnival marking the end of a festival in the area.

'Disgusting and shameful'

On Twitter, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the Bogside bonfire was "utterly disgusting and shameful".

"There is no place for this kind of sectarianism, intimidation and disrespect for flags and symbols," she said.

"A small number of people on both sides of our community seem determined to drag us back. They must not prevail."

Last week a sign mocking the death of a victim campaigner's father was placed on a bonfire in Newry in County Down.

Willie Frazer's father Bertie was killed in an IRA gun attack in 1975.

Police said they were investigating it as a hate incident and politicians from the main Stormont parties criticised those behind it.