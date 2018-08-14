Nine cars damaged in Londonderry
- 14 August 2018
Nine cars have been damaged in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.
The windows of the parked cars were smashed some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The rear windows were smashed in the Swift Court, Dunluce Court, Sheelin Park and Rafferty Close areas.
A motive for the attacks is unknown at this stage. The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.