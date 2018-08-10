Image copyright John Deighan Image caption The attempt to repaint the roundabout took place on Wednesday evening

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) said "unwanted attention" prevented it from repainting a roundabout in Limavady which was daubed with red, white and blue paint.

An attempt to complete the work on the roundabout kerb on outskirts of the town in County Londonderry was made on Wednesday evening.

Police said officers attended after reports that a crowd had gathered.

In recent weeks numerous incidents have increased community tensions.

On Sunday, a number of kerbs and a wall on the Ballyquin Road were painted green, white and orange.

At the end of July "sectarian graffiti" was daubed on the door and walls of a Catholic church.

'Concern among residents'

Responding to the latest incident, SDLP Councillor John Deighan told the Irish News a minority in the community was doing "tit-for-tat graffiti and daubing of walls".

DUP councillor Aaron Callan told the paper that intimidating officials "going about their business...is wrong".

In a statement, the (PSNI) said they received reports on Wednesday evening that a crowd, "including individuals with ladders," had gathered close to where work was being carried out on the roundabout.

Ch Insp Mark McClarence added: "We are aware of a number of issues that have occurred in Limavady of late that are causing concern among residents."

He also appealed to those with influence in the community to "continue talking to each other" in order to "reduce tensions in the town".