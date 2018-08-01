Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for anyone with information to come forward

Police in Limavady say they are investigating an "unusual level of criminal activity" after cash and a number of vehicles were stolen in a series of early morning incidents.

A van, motorbike and car were stolen between 03:00 BST and 05:10 BST on Wednesday.

Police are investigating a potential link between the incidents.

They have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

In the first incident, a red van crashed in the Linenhall Street/Main Street area at 03:00 BST.

Sitting on bench

Two men who were in the vehicle made off in the direction of the town's rugby club.

It is understood the men spoke to people who were sitting on a bench in the area prior to the crash.

Police said the van had earlier been stolen in Dungiven.

Shortly after this incident, a number of attempts were made to enter vehicles in the Bovally area of Limavady.

A motorbike was stolen from a garage at McQuillan Park and cash taken from a parked car.

A purse was also taken from a car in Meadowvale Park.

In the third incident, a white Citroen car was stolen in the Broighter Gardens area at about 05:05 BST.

Police said a person wearing a hooded top and another wearing a bobble beanie hat were seen in the area.

Officers are also keen to talk to a third male who was seen walking in the area wearing a back pack, who may have information that would help with enquiries.

"This is an unusual level of criminal activity for Limavady and police are keen to identify and catch the two males involved," a PSNI spokesperson said.