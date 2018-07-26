Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police are investigating the incident in the Sevenoaks area of Derry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at a car in the Sevenoaks area of Londonderry.

Police arrested the 50-year-old man in Derry on Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 0700 BST on Tuesday. Police said a silver Peugeot rammed into a black car as it drove near the entrance of the housing estate.

It is believed a number of shots were fired at the black car.

The driver escaped and drove to a local police station.

Image caption Cars have also been burned in the Lincoln Court area of Londonderry

The silver Peugeot was later found burnt out in the nearby Lincoln Courts area of the Waterside.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said it was "a completely reckless attack".