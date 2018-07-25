Limavady: Man flown to hospital after slurry tank accident

  • 25 July 2018
Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

A man has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital after falling into a slurry tank on a farm in Limavady, County Londonderry.

The man fell from a roof into the tank on the Baranailt Road on Wednesday morning.

He was breathing and conscious at the scene but his current condition is unknown. Two ambulances and a rapid response paramedic also attended.

The Health and Safety Executive said an investigation is underway.

