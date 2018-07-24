Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police are investigating the incident in the Sevenoaks area of Derry

Shots have been fired at a car in the Sevenoaks area of Londonderry.

Police say a silver Peugeot rammed into a black car as it drove near the entrance of the housing estate.

Image caption Cars have also been burned in the Lincoln Court area of Londonderry

It is believed a number of shots were fired at the black car. The driver escaped and drove to a local police station.

The silver Peugeot was later found burnt out in the nearby Lincoln Courts area of the Waterside.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay said it was "a completely reckless attack".

Gary Middelton, DUP MLA, said it was fortunate that no one was injured or killed and described the incident as "very disturbing".

Image caption Police have cordoned off an area of the Lincoln Court estate in Derry

"The fact that it was early morning when these shots were fired, anybody could have been in the area," he said.

"People could have been seriously injured or killed. There is no doubt that was the intention of those involved," Mr Middleton added.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said there was "no place for guns on the streets of our city".

The SDLP's Martin Reilly urged anyone with information to contact police.