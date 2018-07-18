Image caption A number of homes in the area were evacuated and the area remains sealed off

A pipe bomb has exploded after being thrown at a house in Londonderry.

It happened at about 23:15 BST on Tuesday in the Bann Drive area of the Waterside.

A man and woman who were in the house at the time were not injured during the incident. A number of homes in the area were evacuated.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack. DUP MLA Gary Middleton described it is a disturbing incident.

"There can't be any justification as to why the property was targeted," said Mr Middleton.

"People are concerned that this has happened in their area. Somebody could end up losing a life."