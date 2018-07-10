Image copyright Nigel McDowell Image caption Bronagh Gallagher has featured in major movies such as Pulp Fiction, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Sherlock Holmes

The singer and actor, Bronagh Gallagher, has received an honorary degree from Ulster University for her contribution to the arts.

The Derry born artist first came to public attention in Alan Parker's film version of The Commitments, written by Roddy Doyle.

As well as releasing a number of albums, Ms Gallagher has been involved in community work in her home city.

"I am delighted to receive an honorary degree," she said.

"Throughout my career as an actor I have treasured seeing people from Northern Ireland pursue careers in the arts and I have witnessed exceptional talent.

"I would like to dedicate this award to everyone who is pursuing a career in the arts and expanding on our rich culture."

Ms Gallagher is one of 14 people being honoured by the university including superbike racing champion Jonathan Rea and Silicon Valley tech executive Sarah Friar.