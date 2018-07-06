Image copyright Eoin McConnell Image caption Firefighters spent hours at the scene

A fire that broke out in the sand dunes at Benone, County Londonderry, on Tuesday was started deliberately, according to the Fire Service.

Seven fire engines attended the blaze and plumes of smoke travelled as far as Magilligan and Myroe near Limavady.

Image copyright Charlene McFeely Image caption Benone Beach boasts seven miles (11km) of sand

Cars had to pull over because of a lack of visibility.

Firefighters came from stations across the north-west including Coleraine and Dungiven.

Image caption The aftermath of the fire

A police spokesperson said they are treating the fire as deliberate and have appealed for information.