A gang of 10 men wearing balaclavas have fired a shot in Ballymagroarty , Londonderry.

The masked gang was seen carrying bats and a firearm on Aileach Road, where they fired at a parked blue Transit van, shortly before midnight on Monday.

Police believe the van was also damaged by "some kind of blunt instrument."

A white van and a car were also damaged. Windscreens and windows were smashed.

The vehicles were parked in the driveway of a house.

PSNI chief inspector Paul McCracken said two men, two women and a two-year-old child were in the house at the time. No-one was injured.

It is believed that the gang left the area on foot.

Sinn Féin councillor Eric McGinley said residents had been left frightened.

"It's left a very deep scar for the people that witnessed this behaviour," he said.

"They were terrified and they didn't want to go to their beds in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Those involved need to grow up and put away their masks."

Chief Inspector McCracken appealed for witnesses to come forward.