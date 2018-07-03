Image copyright Desmond Kelly Image caption Five fire engines are at the scene

A fire has broken out on the popular Benone Strand near Limavady.

Firefighters were called to the beach at 12:38 BST. Five fire engines are at the scene.

Smoke billowing from the sand dunes has taken over the beach and cars are having to pull over due to lack of visibility.

The County Londonderry beach is a popular destination, with seven miles (11km) of sand.

Image copyright Charlene McFeely Image caption Benone Beach boasts seven miles (11km) of golden sand

Plumes have now travelled as far as Magilligan and Myroe, about five miles (8km) away.

The fire engines have come from different stations across the north west including Coleraine and Dungiven.