There are five fires covering a mile of open land in the remote area

The hot weather is preventing the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) from tackling a gorse fire on the Glenshane Pass in County Londonderry.

The fire is in a remote area of the Sperrins near Dungiven and emergency crews are on standby.

The blaze was first reported at about 04:57 BST on Wednesday.

The fire front is approximately one mile in length and consists of five separate fires.

A team of firefighters walked for an hour towards the fire, but were unable to reach the flames

Firefighters have said that they will not move into the area until Wednesday evening because of the risk of heat exhaustion as a result of the high temperatures.

A team of firefighters walked for an hour towards the fire, but returned to base as they were unable to reach the flames.

Drones are being used to try to identify possible entry points to the fire. The NIFRS said there was no current risk to life or property,

TUV Councillor Boyd Douglas said he could see the smoke from his house.

"I didn't realise just how extensive it had become," he told BBC news NI.

"In the long term it will no doubt affect the wildlife up there and the sheep grazing."

'Extreme care'

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey urged those out for walks on the hills to be vigilant.

"Thankfully, it hasn't spread as far as it could have due to the great work of the firefighters and the public," he said of the fire.

Meanwhile, a 3.7-mile moorland fire is continuing to spread on Saddleworth Moor in greater Manchester.

The UK heatwave, and the driest June for more than a decade, is putting the countryside at high risk of devastating fires, according to a rural insurer.

"Weeks of dry sunny weather mean that huge areas of land across the whole of the UK are at risk of fire - putting lives of people and animals at risk as well as destroying valuable crops," said Tim Price, a rural affairs specialist for the National Farmers Union.

"With the hot, dry, weather predicted to continue we are making a plea to countryside dwellers and visitors to take extreme care to avoid starting a fire."