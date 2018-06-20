Image copyright Family photo Image caption Karol Kelly, a father-of-five, was stabbed to death on 4 March

A teenager charged with the murder of a Londonderry man who was stabbed to death has been refused bail.

Father-of-five Karol Kelly, 35, was attacked during a fight involving a group of men in Grafton Street, Rosemount, at about 02:40 GMT on 4 March.

Sitting at Londonderry Youth Court on Tuesday, Judge Oonagh Mullan denied the 17-year-old bail.

He will appear again in court on 3 July.

The boy is the first of three people accused of Mr Kelly's murder to apply for bail.