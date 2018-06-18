Man jailed for assaulting doctor

Image caption Judge Barney McElholm said it was about time the defendant "grew up".

A man who assaulted a doctor at Londonderry's Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed for two months.

Conor Rodgers, 48, from Drumannon Rise in Omagh, assaulted the staff member in the Derry hospital on 23 January.

He was also convicted of disorderly behaviour in the hospital on the same date.

Mr Rodgers is on the NHS violent patient list because of aggressive behaviour towards hospital staff.

A defence barrister told Londonderry Magistrates Court that Rodgers was in extreme pain at the time of the incident.

He said Rodgers did not want to expose himself for a medical examination in front of female nurses.

District judge Barney McElholm said it was about time the defendant "grew up".

Mr McElholm said that for years women had to be medically examined by male doctors. He said it was just one of those things that medical professionals do.